Three of family killed after car hits culvert in Karnataka
Those injured were shifted to the Ballari Medical College and Research Centre BMCRC Hospital in Ballari, police said.They are said to be out of danger.
- Country:
- India
Three members of a family died while two others were injured after their car allegedly lost control and crashed into a culvert, police said on Thursday.
The accident occurred on the Ballari–Siruguppa state highway in Tekkalakote town of this district on December 24.
According to police, the accident took place around 5 am when the family was returning home in Siruguppa after a temple visit in Tamil Nadu.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver dozed off at the wheel, causing him to lose control and crash the vehicle into the culvert, a senior police officer said. Those injured were shifted to the Ballari Medical College and Research Centre (BMCRC) Hospital in Ballari, police said.
They are said to be out of danger. A case of accident has been registered, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ballari
- Tamil Nadu
- Siruguppa
- Tekkalakote
- Research Centre