Swedish police investigating serious incident in Boden, north Sweden

Swedish police are investigating a serious ‌incident in the northern town of Boden, they ⁠said on Thursday, with daily Aftonbladet reporting that a number of injured people ​had been taken to hospital. "We ‍are taking a number of investigative measures," a police spokesperson said, declining to ⁠give ‌further ⁠details.

Daily Aftonbladet said it had information that ‍a violent crime had occurred and that ​the perpetrator had been shot ⁠by police. A number of people had been taken ⁠to hospital, the paper said, citing the local authority.

Boden is ⁠around 80 km (50 miles) south of the ⁠Arctic ‌Circle and is home to Sweden's 19th Infantry Regiment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)