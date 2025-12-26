The United Arab Emirates welcomes Saudi Arabian efforts to support security ‌and stability in Yemen and remains committed to backing stability in the country, the UAE's foreign ⁠ministry said on Friday.

Yemen's main southern separatist group, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which is supported by Abu Dhabi, has pushed the Saudi-backed, ​internationally recognised government from its headquarters in Aden while claiming ‍broad control across the south earlier this month. "The UAE reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to supporting all endeavours aimed at strengthening stability and development in Yemen," the ⁠foreign ‌ministry said ⁠in a statement.

Saudi Arabia said on Thursday it remains hopeful that STC will ‍end an escalation and withdraw its forces from the eastern provinces ​of Hadramout and Mahra. The STC was initially part of the ⁠Sunni Muslim Saudi-led alliance that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Iran-aligned ⁠Houthis. But the group has turned on the government and sought self-rule in the south.

Yemen has already been marred by ⁠a civil war since 2014, with the Houthis controlling the northern ⁠part of ‌the country, including the capital Sanaa after forcing the Saudi-backed government to flee south.

