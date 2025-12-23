Delhi's Rs 100 Crore Boost for Water Body Revival

The Delhi government has earmarked Rs 100 crore to rejuvenate water bodies, a move aimed at reducing pollution and bolstering environmental oversight. The decision, ratified during a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, was confirmed in an official statement.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted that the Cabinet's approval was a significant step towards reducing air and water pollution and creating a sustainable urban environment. With around 1,000 water bodies in Delhi, the government's focus will initially be on the 160 water bodies under its jurisdiction.

Chief Minister Gupta has stressed the importance of timely completion of these rejuvenation efforts, emphasizing financial resources would be made available. Additionally, the minister announced coordination with the Delhi Development Authority to manage water bodies under its governance effectively.