Left Menu

Delhi's Rs 100 Crore Boost for Water Body Revival

The Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for rejuvenating water bodies to curb pollution and boost environmental governance. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, this initiative targets the revitalization of 160 government-controlled water sources across the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 19:35 IST
Delhi's Rs 100 Crore Boost for Water Body Revival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has earmarked Rs 100 crore to rejuvenate water bodies, a move aimed at reducing pollution and bolstering environmental oversight. The decision, ratified during a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, was confirmed in an official statement.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlighted that the Cabinet's approval was a significant step towards reducing air and water pollution and creating a sustainable urban environment. With around 1,000 water bodies in Delhi, the government's focus will initially be on the 160 water bodies under its jurisdiction.

Chief Minister Gupta has stressed the importance of timely completion of these rejuvenation efforts, emphasizing financial resources would be made available. Additionally, the minister announced coordination with the Delhi Development Authority to manage water bodies under its governance effectively.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025