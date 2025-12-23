Waaree Transpower Secures Rs 100 Crore Transformer Order

Waaree Transpower has clinched a transformative victory with a Rs 100 crore order to supply 1.27 gigawatts of transformers, according to a recent announcement by the company.

This landmark achievement comes shortly after Waaree Energies, the parent firm, acquired a controlling stake in transformer manufacturer Kotsons Private Limited. The acquisition, amounting to Rs 192 crore, led to the rebranding of the unit as Waaree Transpower.

The transformers, specifically Inverter Duty Transformers (IDT), will be deployed across multiple states to power Utility-Scale Projects. While the company didn't disclose specific timelines, the order illustrates Waaree Transpower's rapid ascent in the energy sector.

