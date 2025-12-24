Uttar Pradesh Approves Rs 24,497 Crore Supplementary Budget
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly passed a supplementary budget of Rs 24,496.97 crore to meet immediate revenue needs and boost infrastructure. This includes Rs 18,369.30 crore for revenue expenditure and Rs 6,127.68 crore for capital expenditure, prioritizing key sectors for economic growth and public welfare.
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Legislative Council approved a supplementary budget of Rs 24,496.97 crore on Wednesday, aimed at addressing immediate financial needs and enhancing capital investment in infrastructure.
Following comprehensive discussions, both legislative bodies adjourned sine die post-approval via voice vote. Key focus areas include continuity in development and bolstering priority sectors for economic growth.
After adjusting for a central share of Rs 2,197.24 crore, the state's net financial burden stands at Rs 22,299.74 crore. The budget impacts both revenue and capital expenditures, with the overall financial plan for 2025-26 now expanded to Rs 8,33,233.04 crore.
