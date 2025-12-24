Uttar Pradesh Approves Rs 24,497 Crore Supplementary Budget

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Legislative Council approved a supplementary budget of Rs 24,496.97 crore on Wednesday, aimed at addressing immediate financial needs and enhancing capital investment in infrastructure.

Following comprehensive discussions, both legislative bodies adjourned sine die post-approval via voice vote. Key focus areas include continuity in development and bolstering priority sectors for economic growth.

After adjusting for a central share of Rs 2,197.24 crore, the state's net financial burden stands at Rs 22,299.74 crore. The budget impacts both revenue and capital expenditures, with the overall financial plan for 2025-26 now expanded to Rs 8,33,233.04 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)