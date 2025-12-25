Left Menu

Dense Fog Causes Collision on Uttar Pradesh Highway

A state transport bus collided with a truck in heavy fog conditions in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, leaving at least nine injured. The incident occurred on the Katra-Bilhaur highway, disrupting traffic temporarily. Authorities are investigating the cause of the collision, with several victims in serious condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hardoi | Updated: 25-12-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 12:40 IST
A severe accident in dense fog conditions early Thursday in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district left at least nine individuals, including the bus driver and conductor, injured. The incident occurred when a state transport bus, en route to Delhi, collided with a truck on the Katra-Bilhaur highway.

Circle Officer Satendra Kumar Singh stated that the crash happened near the Lamkan village under the jurisdiction of Harpalpur police station. Emergency services quickly transported all wounded individuals to the Harpalpur Community Health Centre.

Of the injured, five are reported to be in serious condition and have been transferred to a district hospital for further care. Traffic on the highway faced disruptions but was restored shortly after. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading to this accident.

