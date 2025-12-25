Left Menu

Nepal Celebrates Christmas: Fostering Peace and Cultural Identity

Nepal's President and Prime Minister convey warm wishes on Christmas, emphasizing the festival's role in promoting peace, love, and unity in a diverse nation. Celebrations across Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Chitawan highlight Nepal's Christian community's vibrant observance of the festival, which is seen as a symbol of hope, love, and liberation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel has extended his best wishes to the nation on Christmas, highlighting the festival's power to inspire peace, love, and harmony among the people of Nepal.

Paudel emphasized that Christmas plays a vital role in fostering national unity in the multicultural country, while Prime Minister Sushila Karki called for enhanced mutual understanding and coexistence during her Christmas address.

The Christian community across Nepal is celebrating the occasion with great enthusiasm, marking the birth of Jesus Christ with a series of events and gatherings. Special observances are taking place in regions such as Bouddha in Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Chitawan, with millions of Nepali Christians embracing the festival as a day of love and liberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

