Nepal Celebrates Christmas: Fostering Peace and Cultural Identity

Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel has extended his best wishes to the nation on Christmas, highlighting the festival's power to inspire peace, love, and harmony among the people of Nepal.

Paudel emphasized that Christmas plays a vital role in fostering national unity in the multicultural country, while Prime Minister Sushila Karki called for enhanced mutual understanding and coexistence during her Christmas address.

The Christian community across Nepal is celebrating the occasion with great enthusiasm, marking the birth of Jesus Christ with a series of events and gatherings. Special observances are taking place in regions such as Bouddha in Kathmandu, Pokhara, and Chitawan, with millions of Nepali Christians embracing the festival as a day of love and liberation.

