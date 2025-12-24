Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Legacy with Cultural Festivities

In a grand celebration of the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Uttar Pradesh government will host a series of cultural programs statewide. The events will take place on December 25, coinciding with Vajpayee's anniversary, an official statement announced.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate 65-foot-tall bronze statues of Vajpayee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at the newly established Rashtriya Prerna Sthal. The project, which cost over Rs 21 crore, includes a museum showcasing pivotal moments from the leaders' lives.

The Department of Culture will organize performances at the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal and in key districts linked to Vajpayee's life, such as Lucknow and Agra's Bateshwar. According to Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, the centennial celebrations aim to foster nationalism, culture, and public service while engaging citizens with performances of poetry, folk music, and traditional dances.

(With inputs from agencies.)