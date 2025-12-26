Arunachal govt promotes 34 police inspectors as DSPs

The Arunachal Pradesh government has promoted 34 police inspectors to the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP), following the recommendations of the departmental promotion committee (DPC).

According to an order issued by the home department, the promotions include inspectors from civil police, India Reserve Battalion (IRBn), and Arunachal Pradesh Police Battalion (AAPBn).

The promoted officers have been elevated to pay matrix level-10 (Rs 56,100–Rs 1,77,500) along with other admissible allowances, with effect from December 24, the date of the DPC meeting.

The order clarified that inter-se seniority of the promoted officers will be determined separately. It further stated that officers whose pay had earlier been upgraded under the modified assured career progression (MACP) scheme may exercise their option for fixation of salary in the promotional post within one month from the date of issue of the order.

All other service conditions not specified in the promotion order will continue to be governed by the relevant rules in force, the government said.

The order was issued with the approval of the governor and signed by state deputy secretary (Home).

