Bihar Cracks Down on Land Encroachment by Foreign Nationals

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has directed officials to prevent encroachment by foreign nationals, particularly Bangladeshis, on government or other lands using forged documents. The directives were issued during a meeting in Purnea district with a strong warning against any collusion with the land mafia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Purnea | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:00 IST
Bihar Cracks Down on Land Encroachment by Foreign Nationals
Vijay Kumar Sinha
  Country:
  India

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has taken a firm stance against the encroachment of government lands. On Friday, he instructed officials to ensure that Bangladeshi nationals, referred to as 'ghushpaithye', do not illegally occupy land by using forged paperwork.

Sinha, who oversees the revenue and land reforms sector, emphasized the importance of protecting government and private land from encroachers during a 'Janta Darbar' session in Purnea district. He noted that any such activities should prompt immediate action against corrupt officials, including those who are complicit even after retiring.

The Seemanchal region, close to the Bangladesh border, including Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, and Katihar districts, has been identified as an area of concern. Sinha warned that strict actions would be initiated against officials found in collusion with the land mafia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

