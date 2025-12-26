Mandaviya Inaugurates EPFO Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan, Announces Major Reforms

Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, today inaugurated the newly constructed Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office, Vatva, in Gujarat. The inauguration took place in the presence of Shri Dinesh Makwana, Member of Parliament, Ahmedabad (West); Dr Hasmukhbhai Patel, MLA, Amraiwadi; Shri Amulbhai Bhatt, MLA, Maninagar; along with senior officials and public representatives.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Mandaviya described the new EPFO building as more than just physical infrastructure, calling it an “Aastha Ka Kendra”, or a centre of trust for workers. Highlighting EPFO’s critical role in nation-building, he said the organisation safeguards the hard-earned savings of crores of workers across the country.

“EPFO today manages a fund corpus of nearly ₹28 lakh crore and provides 8.25 per cent annual interest. When a worker’s money is with EPFO, it carries the guarantee of the Government of India,” the Minister said. Referring to the office as a “Shramik Ka Mandir”, he emphasised that integrity, transparency and values are essential to honour the strength and dignity of India’s workforce.

Major EPFO Reforms Announced

During the programme, Dr Mandaviya announced a series of transformational reforms aimed at strengthening EPFO’s service delivery nationwide. He said that all upcoming and several existing EPFO offices are being redeveloped into modern, technology-enabled, single-window service centres, on the lines of passport seva kendras.

Under this reform, EPF members will be able to resolve their issues at any EPFO regional office across the country, irrespective of the office with which they were originally associated. A pilot project is already underway in Delhi, and the system will be expanded nationwide.

To further improve accessibility, especially for first-time users and workers unfamiliar with digital platforms, the government will soon introduce EPF Suvidha Providers. These authorised facilitators will guide members in accessing EPFO services, filing claims and resolving grievances, acting as a bridge between citizens and the organisation.

Mission-Mode Efforts for Inoperative Accounts

Dr Mandaviya highlighted that a significant amount of workers’ money remains locked in inoperative EPF accounts. To address this, EPFO will undertake mission-mode KYC verification of such accounts and launch a dedicated digital platform for simplified claim filing and hassle-free settlement to rightful beneficiaries.

He also announced that going forward, India’s Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) will include social security protection provisions, ensuring that Indian workers employed abroad can retain their provident fund contributions and access benefits upon returning to India, as seen in agreements such as the India–UK FTA.

Expanding Social Security Coverage

The Union Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has witnessed an unprecedented expansion of social security coverage. “Before 2014, only 19 per cent of India’s population was covered under social security, as per the ILO. Today, this figure has risen to 64 per cent, covering nearly 94 crore people, making India the second-largest social security system in the world after China,” he said.

He added that international organisations such as the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the International Social Security Association (ISSA) have acknowledged India’s progress. By March 2026, India aims to extend social security coverage to 100 crore citizens, ensuring a dignified and secure life for every worker.

Employment, Growth and Digital Transformation

Dr Mandaviya noted that despite global economic challenges in the post-COVID period, India continues to remain resilient, with a growth rate of 8.25 per cent. He said economic growth leads to higher income, increased consumption, accelerated manufacturing and stronger employment generation. India’s current unemployment rate of 3.2 per cent, he said, is significantly lower than that of many other countries.

He highlighted several technology-driven reforms already implemented by EPFO, including automatic settlement of claims up to ₹5 lakh, simplified withdrawals of up to 75 per cent of EPF balance, seamless account transfers and nationwide portability of grievance redressal.

Recognising Employment Generation

During the event, the Union Minister also felicitated establishments that have made notable contributions to employment generation under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY). The scheme, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address, aims to incentivise the creation of 3.5 crore jobs over the next two years.

About EPFO Regional Office, Vatva

The EPFO Regional Office, Vatva, serves six districts of Gujarat—Ahmedabad (partial), Anand, Kheda, Amreli, Botad and Bhavnagar. As of December 2025, it covered 7,013 contributing establishments, 3,97,676 contributory members, and nearly 21,000 pensioners.

The newly constructed Bhavishya Nidhi Bhawan has been built at a cost of approximately ₹10.12 crore, with a total built-up area of 1,723.46 square metres. The building features eco-friendly and modern facilities, including a solar power plant, rainwater harvesting system, centralised air-conditioning, power back-up, underground parking and universal accessibility for pensioners, differently-abled persons and staff.

Strategically located near National Highway-48, Rabari Colony Metro Station and BRTS CTM Bus Stop, the new EPFO facility is expected to significantly enhance accessibility, efficiency and citizen-centric service delivery.