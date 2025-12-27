Tensions Rise in Yemen's Hadramout with STC's Military Moves
The Saudi-led coalition warns against military actions by Yemen's southern separatist group STC in Hadramout, aiming to protect civilians amidst ongoing de-escalation efforts. The statement follows a request from Rashad al-Alimi, head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, urging the coalition to address violations by STC forces in the region.
An escalation looms in Yemen's Hadramout Province as the Saudi-led coalition issues a stark warning to the southern separatist group STC against undertaking military actions that could undermine de-escalation efforts.
General Turki al-Malki, speaking on behalf of the coalition, emphasized that any aggressive moves by the STC would be met with countermeasures, prioritizing civilian safety. The coalition's response came after Rashad al-Alimi, leader of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, called for immediate intervention to protect civilians from alleged violations by the STC.
The situation in Hadramout remains volatile, with international eyes watching closely as efforts to secure peace and stability in the region continue amidst complex political dynamics.
