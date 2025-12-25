Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Vajpayee’s Legacy with State-Wide Competitions and Celebrations
The Uttar Pradesh government plans state-wide student competitions and district events on December 25 to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary and centenary year conclusion. A main function in Lucknow will feature Chief Minister Adityanath. Events include essay competitions, poetry recitation, and a special cleanliness drive.
Uttar Pradesh gears up for a day of celebration on December 25, commemorating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. State-wide student competitions and district-level programmes are slated to highlight this significant event.
In a directive from Chief Secretary S P Goyal, various competitions themed around good governance and Vajpayee's life will be held from December 18 to 22, with winners honored during district-level ceremonies. A central event in Lucknow, attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be live-streamed across districts.
Additionally, a special cleanliness drive will take place throughout the state, ensuring both urban and rural areas participate. Dedicated funds amounting to Rs 20,000 per district and prize money released via the Directorate of Higher Education will support the activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
