Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Vajpayee’s Legacy with State-Wide Competitions and Celebrations

The Uttar Pradesh government plans state-wide student competitions and district events on December 25 to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary and centenary year conclusion. A main function in Lucknow will feature Chief Minister Adityanath. Events include essay competitions, poetry recitation, and a special cleanliness drive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-12-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 00:25 IST
Uttar Pradesh Celebrates Vajpayee’s Legacy with State-Wide Competitions and Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh gears up for a day of celebration on December 25, commemorating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. State-wide student competitions and district-level programmes are slated to highlight this significant event.

In a directive from Chief Secretary S P Goyal, various competitions themed around good governance and Vajpayee's life will be held from December 18 to 22, with winners honored during district-level ceremonies. A central event in Lucknow, attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will be live-streamed across districts.

Additionally, a special cleanliness drive will take place throughout the state, ensuring both urban and rural areas participate. Dedicated funds amounting to Rs 20,000 per district and prize money released via the Directorate of Higher Education will support the activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025