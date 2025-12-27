Left Menu

Italian Crackdown: Charities Accused of Funding Hamas

Italian authorities have arrested nine individuals connected to three charities accused of illegally funneling millions to Hamas. Among those arrested is Mohammad Hannoun, head of the Palestinian Association in Italy. The EU lists Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 27-12-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian authorities have arrested nine individuals suspected of having ties to Hamas, Italian anti-terrorism prosecutors announced Saturday. These arrests are linked to an investigation into three charitable organizations accused of channeling around 7 million euros to groups associated with Hamas in Gaza, the Palestinian territories, or Israel.

Among those detained is Mohammad Hannoun, the president of the Palestinian Association in Italy, identified by prosecutors as the "head of the Italian cell of the Hamas organization." Prosecutors stated that the illicit funds were transferred through complex "triangulation operations," utilizing bank transfers and foreign organizations to support associations connected to Hamas.

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi commented on X, formerly Twitter, that the operation exposed disguised activities supporting terrorist organizations. The European Council previously extended sanctions against entities financing Hamas. The accused individuals and organizations involved have not provided any immediate response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

