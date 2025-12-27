Diocese of Mangalore Condemns Christmas Season Attacks

The Diocese of Mangalore has expressed strong condemnation over a string of attacks on the Christian community across India during the Christmas season. These incidents have raised alarms about the safety of minorities and the prevalence of religious intolerance.

Roy Castelino, Public Relations Officer for the Diocese, criticized these events as "highly condemnable," calling attention to a troubling pattern of targeting Christians during their sacred festivities. Reported incidents include an attack on a Christmas carol group in Kerala and the harassment of Christian individuals in New Delhi by Hindu activists.

The Diocese underscored the conflict between the Prime Minister's participation in Christmas services and the overt actions of extremist groups attempting to disrupt celebrations, emphasizing the need for government action to uphold constitutional values and protect all communities.