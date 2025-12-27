Left Menu

Tragic Wildlife Encounters: Rising Fatalities Spark Urgent Action in India's Forest Border

In the Sohailwa forest area near the India-Nepal border, two women were killed in separate wildlife attacks, prompting urgent measures. Urmila from Nepal and Kamla Devi from India were attacked while collecting firewood, raising concerns over repeated incidents. Authorities have increased surveillance and awareness campaigns to prevent further tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 27-12-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 17:50 IST
Tragic Wildlife Encounters: Rising Fatalities Spark Urgent Action in India's Forest Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing series of events, two women have lost their lives in separate wildlife attacks near the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, igniting urgent response from local authorities. The fatalities occurred within the Sohailwa forest area, where concerns have grown following a surge in such incidents.

The first victim, Urmila, a young Nepalese woman, was brutally attacked by a wild creature as she gathered firewood, her body later discovered mutilated. In another tragic encounter, Kamla Devi, a member of the Tharu community, was stalked and killed by a leopard under similar circumstances.

Authorities from both forest and district agencies have responded by enhancing surveillance, including the deployment of trap cameras and drone technology. As fears persist among locals, measures including intensified patrolling and public awareness efforts are being enforced to mitigate the risk of further wildlife encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

Hyderabad Sees Dip in Crime Rate, Rise in Tech-Driven Policing

 India
2
MP Ruhullah Mehdi Labels Lynching as 'Terrorism' Under BJP Rule

MP Ruhullah Mehdi Labels Lynching as 'Terrorism' Under BJP Rule

 India
3
Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested

Crackdown on Illegal Mining in Mohali: 15 Arrested

 India
4
Protests and Arrests: Bajrang Dal's Clash Over Alleged Vandalism in Chhattisgarh

Protests and Arrests: Bajrang Dal's Clash Over Alleged Vandalism in Chhattis...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025