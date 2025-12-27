Tragic Wildlife Encounters: Rising Fatalities Spark Urgent Action in India's Forest Border

In a harrowing series of events, two women have lost their lives in separate wildlife attacks near the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, igniting urgent response from local authorities. The fatalities occurred within the Sohailwa forest area, where concerns have grown following a surge in such incidents.

The first victim, Urmila, a young Nepalese woman, was brutally attacked by a wild creature as she gathered firewood, her body later discovered mutilated. In another tragic encounter, Kamla Devi, a member of the Tharu community, was stalked and killed by a leopard under similar circumstances.

Authorities from both forest and district agencies have responded by enhancing surveillance, including the deployment of trap cameras and drone technology. As fears persist among locals, measures including intensified patrolling and public awareness efforts are being enforced to mitigate the risk of further wildlife encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)