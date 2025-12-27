Controversial Eviction Sparks Debate Between Karnataka and Kerala Leaders

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has defended an eviction operation in Bengaluru's Fakir Colony, stating that the action was aimed at addressing illegal occupation of government land. This announcement followed criticism from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who described the removal as a 'bulldozer action' against minority communities.

Addressing the media, Siddaramaiah noted that the area had been unlawfully occupied since 2019 on land intended for solid waste management. Despite being served notice to vacate, residents remained, prompting the eviction. Efforts are now underway to find alternative accommodations for the affected migrants.

In response to Vijayan's critiques, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy suggested that Vijayan focus on his own state matters. Reddy expressed his unfamiliarity with the situation due to being out of the city but promised to comment further after acquiring more information.

(With inputs from agencies.)