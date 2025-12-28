Left Menu

CAR's Election Contest: Security Trades and Political Maneuvering

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera aims for a third term in election showcasing security improvements aided by Russian mercenaries and Rwandan soldiers. Despite opposition challenges, Touadera, favored to win, continues to draw criticism for potentially extending his rule indefinitely, with geopolitical interests hinging on the election's outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 15:46 IST
President

In the Central African Republic, President Faustin-Archange Touadera seeks a contentious third term. The looming election highlights increased security with support from Russian mercenaries and Rwandan forces. Despite widespread criticism over pushing a constitutional change that removed term limits, Touadera is poised to secure victory.

The campaign trail has been steeped in controversy, with opponents like Anicet-Georges Dologuele and Henri-Marie Dondra facing alleged administrative obstacles aimed at skewing the political landscape in favor of Touadera's United Hearts Party, according to Human Rights Watch.

As the international community watches closely, the presence of Russian and Rwandan military aid, along with recent security accords, play crucial roles in shaping both the election and the country's geopolitical dynamics. The polls are a litmus test for Touadera's promise of stability amid broader conflict in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

