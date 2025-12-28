Left Menu

Congress to Empower Women and Youth in Kerala Elections

V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, announced that the Congress party will allocate up to 50% of its Assembly election seats to women and young candidates. This aligns with the AICC's policy and Rahul Gandhi's commitment to increased representation for these groups without sidelining senior leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-12-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 15:52 IST
  • India

The Kerala Assembly elections are set for a transformative change as V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, announced a significant decision by the Congress party to allocate up to 50% of its seats to women and youth. This move aims to boost representation and bring fresh perspectives to governance.

In a bid to clarify his stance, Satheesan emphasized that this decision is in sync with the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) agenda and the commitment of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to empower women and the younger generation. The party seeks to maintain its relevance through active leadership and broader inclusion.

Addressing concerns about senior leaders being sidelined, Satheesan assured that their experience remains invaluable. The decision intends to balance opportunities among all party members, ensuring both experienced advice and youthful innovation in the political field.

