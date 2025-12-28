Left Menu

Lavrov's Stern Warning: Russia's Response to Aggression and Peace Challenges in Europe

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned against any European aggression towards Russia, promising a devastating response if attacked. He criticized Europe's 'war party' as an obstacle to peace in Ukraine, emphasizing Russia's defensive stance and commitment to negotiation, while aligning with China over Taiwan conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 15:48 IST
Lavrov's Stern Warning: Russia's Response to Aggression and Peace Challenges in Europe
Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a stark warning to Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that while Russia has no intention to attack, any strike against it will be met with a devastating response. He criticized European leaders and their 'war party' stance for blocking peace efforts in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepared to meet US President Donald Trump to discuss peace plans involving European powers, Lavrov warned that any European military deployment would be a legitimate target for Russia. He praised efforts by President Trump and his team to secure a peace settlement.

Lavrov also reiterated Russia's support for China regarding Taiwan, asserting that Western powers use Taiwan as a strategic deterrent. He referenced the 2001 Treaty with China that ensures mutual support in defending national unity and territorial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

 Kosovo
2
Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Allegations

Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Alle...

 India
3
Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

 India
4
A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025