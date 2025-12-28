In a stark warning to Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that while Russia has no intention to attack, any strike against it will be met with a devastating response. He criticized European leaders and their 'war party' stance for blocking peace efforts in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepared to meet US President Donald Trump to discuss peace plans involving European powers, Lavrov warned that any European military deployment would be a legitimate target for Russia. He praised efforts by President Trump and his team to secure a peace settlement.

Lavrov also reiterated Russia's support for China regarding Taiwan, asserting that Western powers use Taiwan as a strategic deterrent. He referenced the 2001 Treaty with China that ensures mutual support in defending national unity and territorial integrity.

