Vayu Shakti: Showcasing IAF's Precision and Power

The Indian Air Force conducted 'Vayu Shakti' at Pokharan Field, exhibiting their combat and firepower capabilities. With dignitaries like President Murmu in attendance, the event showcased various simulated missions, target strikes, and rapid deployments, highlighting IAF's operational readiness and multi-platform integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In an impressive display of military might, the Indian Air Force showcased its advanced combat and firepower capabilities at the Pokharan Field Firing Range during the 'Vayu Shakti' exercise. The day-long event was attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other dignitaries.

The exercise included simulated strikes in the Thar Desert, illustrating missions from Operation Sindoor. Simulated targets such as enemy runways, radar sites, and communication centres were engaged using Jaguar, Mirage, and Sukhoi aircraft to demonstrate precision strike capabilities and strategic execution.

The event underscored the IAF's capacity for multi-domain operations, showcasing rapid deployments and coordinated efforts across various platforms, including jets and helicopters. The exercise aimed to affirm the force's operational readiness in realistic combat scenarios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

