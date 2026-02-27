Left Menu

Winston Churchill Statue Vandalized Amid Pro-Palestinian Protest

A statue of Winston Churchill in London was defaced with pro-Palestinian graffiti. The arrest of a 38-year-old suspect followed, highlighting ongoing tensions related to global political issues. The act was claimed by the 'Free the Filton 24' group, raising questions about protest and human rights violations.

In a striking protest, a statue of Winston Churchill in central London was vandalized with pro-Palestinian graffiti on Friday. The vandal, allegedly a 38-year-old man, was arrested on charges of racially aggravated criminal damage. The inscriptions read 'Zionist war criminal,' 'Stop the Genocide,' and 'Free Palestine.'

The group 'Free the Filton 24' took responsibility for the act, linking it to activism against Israel-based defense firm Elbit. Though unnamed by police, one member, Olax Outis, claimed involvement via Instagram, highlighting the protest as a response to perceived human rights violations.

The defacing of Churchill's statue is not unprecedented. In 2020, Black Lives Matter protesters and later Extinction Rebellion activists also targeted the monument, underscoring a continuing global debate over historical iconography and current political policies.

