Winston Churchill Statue Vandalized Amid Pro-Palestinian Protest

In a striking protest, a statue of Winston Churchill in central London was vandalized with pro-Palestinian graffiti on Friday. The vandal, allegedly a 38-year-old man, was arrested on charges of racially aggravated criminal damage. The inscriptions read 'Zionist war criminal,' 'Stop the Genocide,' and 'Free Palestine.'

The group 'Free the Filton 24' took responsibility for the act, linking it to activism against Israel-based defense firm Elbit. Though unnamed by police, one member, Olax Outis, claimed involvement via Instagram, highlighting the protest as a response to perceived human rights violations.

The defacing of Churchill's statue is not unprecedented. In 2020, Black Lives Matter protesters and later Extinction Rebellion activists also targeted the monument, underscoring a continuing global debate over historical iconography and current political policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)