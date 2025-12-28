Honoring Icons: Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Arun Jaitley and Ratan Tata
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and industrialist Ratan Tata on their birthdays. Shah praised Jaitley's legal expertise and legislative contributions, while highlighting Tata's impact on Indian industry and philanthropy, emphasizing his legacy in service and nation-building.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 16:53 IST
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to two significant figures on their birth anniversaries: former Union minister Arun Jaitley and notable industrialist Ratan Tata.
Through a post on 'X', he described Jaitley as an unparalleled constitutional expert and orator, noting his lasting impact on numerous landmark legal issues.
In a separate post, Shah honored Ratan Tata for transforming Indian enterprise, praising his integrity and compassion, and highlighting Tata's focus on indigenous industry and philanthropy.
