Honoring Icons: Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Arun Jaitley and Ratan Tata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to two significant figures on their birth anniversaries: former Union minister Arun Jaitley and notable industrialist Ratan Tata.

Through a post on 'X', he described Jaitley as an unparalleled constitutional expert and orator, noting his lasting impact on numerous landmark legal issues.

In a separate post, Shah honored Ratan Tata for transforming Indian enterprise, praising his integrity and compassion, and highlighting Tata's focus on indigenous industry and philanthropy.