Dhaka Rejects Indian Concerns Over Minority Treatment: A Diplomatic Standoff

Bangladesh refutes India's concerns about minority hostilities, emphasizing its commitment to communal harmony. India cited violence against minorities as alarming, demanding justice for a recent lynching. Bangladesh criticizes India for misrepresenting isolated incidents and urges responsible discourse. It also highlighted discrimination in India, calling for unbiased investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:52 IST
Dhaka Rejects Indian Concerns Over Minority Treatment: A Diplomatic Standoff
Bangladesh has dismissed concerns expressed by India regarding the treatment of minorities within its borders, describing such concerns as inaccurate and exaggerated.

India's Ministry of External Affairs highlighted ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh, demanding accountability, particularly after the lynching of a Hindu youth.

Bangladesh countered, stating these incidents are not reflective of systemic persecution and called for a balanced discussion, while also addressing concerns over minority treatment in India.

