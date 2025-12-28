Left Menu

The Impact of Misusing PILs on Society and Judicial Efficiency

RSS General Secretary Arun Kumar highlighted the adverse effects of misusing Public Interest Litigations, which he argues fracture society and compromise the judicial system. Speaking at the 17th National Convention of the All India Advocates Council, Kumar called for timely judicial appointments to uphold the rule of law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:29 IST
The Impact of Misusing PILs on Society and Judicial Efficiency
Arun Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a comprehensive address, RSS General Secretary Arun Kumar highlighted the dangers of misusing Public Interest Litigations (PILs), warning that it fractures society and undermines the judicial system. His remarks were made during the closing ceremony of the 17th National Convention of the All India Advocates Council in Balotra.

Kumar noted that constitutional morality and selective PILs, when misused, weaken the social fabric and create societal divisions. He emphasized the critical role of advocates in ensuring the Constitution is upheld in its true spirit and underlined the need to prioritize balance, sensitivity, and national interest in judicial processes.

A resolution urging timely appointments of judges was passed, spotlighting the judiciary's struggles, including judge shortages and case backlogs. Such inefficiencies, Kumar said, threaten the rule of law and compromise justice for marginalized communities, contradicting Article 21 of the Constitution. Concrete steps, he insisted, are essential to maintain judicial strength and accessibility.

TRENDING

1
Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

 India
2
India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

 India
3
Elon Musk Criticizes Canadian Healthcare After Tragic Death

Elon Musk Criticizes Canadian Healthcare After Tragic Death

 Global
4
Record-Breaking Knock: Indian Women's T20I Triumph

Record-Breaking Knock: Indian Women's T20I Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025