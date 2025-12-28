The Impact of Misusing PILs on Society and Judicial Efficiency

In a comprehensive address, RSS General Secretary Arun Kumar highlighted the dangers of misusing Public Interest Litigations (PILs), warning that it fractures society and undermines the judicial system. His remarks were made during the closing ceremony of the 17th National Convention of the All India Advocates Council in Balotra.

Kumar noted that constitutional morality and selective PILs, when misused, weaken the social fabric and create societal divisions. He emphasized the critical role of advocates in ensuring the Constitution is upheld in its true spirit and underlined the need to prioritize balance, sensitivity, and national interest in judicial processes.

A resolution urging timely appointments of judges was passed, spotlighting the judiciary's struggles, including judge shortages and case backlogs. Such inefficiencies, Kumar said, threaten the rule of law and compromise justice for marginalized communities, contradicting Article 21 of the Constitution. Concrete steps, he insisted, are essential to maintain judicial strength and accessibility.