Rain-Soaked Tents and Desperation: Gaza Struggles Amid Winter Deluge

The Gaza Strip faces worsening conditions as rain causes flooding in makeshift camps, adding to the woes of those displaced by ongoing conflict. With inadequate shelter, emergency responders struggle to address the dire needs as hypothermia claims lives and shelter shortages exacerbate hardships amid broken ceasefire agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 28-12-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the Gaza Strip, heavy rain over the weekend turned already dire conditions into a humanitarian crisis. Makeshift camps flooded with ankle-deep puddles, as displaced Palestinians, living in frayed tents for months, struggled to stay dry amid the harsh winter weather.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that since December 13, at least 12 people, including a 2-week-old infant, have died from hypothermia or weather-related collapses of war-damaged shelters. Emergency responders are warning residents about the unsafe conditions of these structures, which could collapse at any time.

Amidst the ongoing challenges, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has traveled to Washington to discuss the second stage of the ceasefire with U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite a ceasefire in place since October 11, aid is falling short, compounding the suffering of thousands in Gaza.

