Rain-Soaked Tents and Desperation: Gaza Struggles Amid Winter Deluge

In the Gaza Strip, heavy rain over the weekend turned already dire conditions into a humanitarian crisis. Makeshift camps flooded with ankle-deep puddles, as displaced Palestinians, living in frayed tents for months, struggled to stay dry amid the harsh winter weather.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that since December 13, at least 12 people, including a 2-week-old infant, have died from hypothermia or weather-related collapses of war-damaged shelters. Emergency responders are warning residents about the unsafe conditions of these structures, which could collapse at any time.

Amidst the ongoing challenges, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has traveled to Washington to discuss the second stage of the ceasefire with U.S. President Donald Trump. Despite a ceasefire in place since October 11, aid is falling short, compounding the suffering of thousands in Gaza.

