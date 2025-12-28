India's Commanding Victory in Fourth Women's T20I: A Record-Breaking Display

In a commanding display, India triumphed over Sri Lanka by 30 runs in the fourth women's T20I, securing a 4-0 lead in the series. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma set the foundation with a record-breaking partnership.

India posted a formidable total of 221/2, their highest in women's T20Is. Vaishnavi Sharma's bowling performance, dismissing two key Sri Lankan batswomen, aided India's defense as the visitors fell short at 191/6.

Despite fierce efforts by Sri Lankan cricketers Hasini Perera and Chamari Athapaththu, the run target proved elusive. With the final T20I set for December 30, India's dominance shines bright.

(With inputs from agencies.)