India's Commanding Victory in Fourth Women's T20I: A Record-Breaking Display

India claimed a decisive win over Sri Lanka in the fourth women's T20I, thanks to record partnerships by Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, supported by Vaishnavi Sharma's bowling. Chasing India's highest women's T20I total of 221, Sri Lanka faltered, resulting in a 30-run victory for India.

Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-12-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  India

In a commanding display, India triumphed over Sri Lanka by 30 runs in the fourth women's T20I, securing a 4-0 lead in the series. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma set the foundation with a record-breaking partnership.

India posted a formidable total of 221/2, their highest in women's T20Is. Vaishnavi Sharma's bowling performance, dismissing two key Sri Lankan batswomen, aided India's defense as the visitors fell short at 191/6.

Despite fierce efforts by Sri Lankan cricketers Hasini Perera and Chamari Athapaththu, the run target proved elusive. With the final T20I set for December 30, India's dominance shines bright.

(With inputs from agencies.)

