Maharashtra ANTF Makes Controversial Drug Bust: Karnataka Minister Clarifies Seizure Scale
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara clarified the Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force operation's collective effort with state police. Disputing seizure figures, Parameshwara emphasized a smaller scale. Opposition BJP demanded resignations, criticizing the state government's effectiveness. Parameshwara stressed ongoing anti-drug operations and warned officers against negligence.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force claims a major drug bust, highlighting a collective effort involving Karnataka's state police and central teams. However, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara disputes the scale, stating the seized chemicals are valued at approximately Rs 1.20 crore, significantly less than the Rs 55.88 crore reported.
Parameshwara clarified the operation was a joint effort, emphasizing the importance of inter-state collaboration in combatting drug trafficking. He criticized media reports suggesting multiple manufacturing sites were raided, asserting only one location was involved in the seizure.
Meanwhile, BJP leaders demand resignations from Karnataka's CM and Parameshwara, citing failures in drug regulation and corruption within the police force. Parameshwara reiterated ongoing efforts to curb drug activities, with significant contraband already seized by state authorities.
ALSO READ
BJP's Mahendra Bhatt Faces Political Death Threats
BJP and Mamata Banerjee Clash Over Allegations of Violence in BJP-Ruled States
Nitin Nabin Urges BJP Workers to Embrace Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'
Amit Shah Rallies BJP in West Bengal Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls
BJP Criticizes Congress on Foundation Day: An 'Army of Sycophants'?