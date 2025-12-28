Maharashtra ANTF Makes Controversial Drug Bust: Karnataka Minister Clarifies Seizure Scale

The Maharashtra Anti-Narcotics Task Force claims a major drug bust, highlighting a collective effort involving Karnataka's state police and central teams. However, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara disputes the scale, stating the seized chemicals are valued at approximately Rs 1.20 crore, significantly less than the Rs 55.88 crore reported.

Parameshwara clarified the operation was a joint effort, emphasizing the importance of inter-state collaboration in combatting drug trafficking. He criticized media reports suggesting multiple manufacturing sites were raided, asserting only one location was involved in the seizure.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders demand resignations from Karnataka's CM and Parameshwara, citing failures in drug regulation and corruption within the police force. Parameshwara reiterated ongoing efforts to curb drug activities, with significant contraband already seized by state authorities.