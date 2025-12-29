Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera is pushing for a third term in a controversial election marked by allegations of a manipulated constitutional referendum. Russian mercenaries and Rwandan troops have bolstered his campaign, with security improvements touted amid ongoing regional instability.

The election, extending beyond the presidency to legislative and municipal positions, has been overshadowed by questions of fairness. Critics argue that President Touadera's sway over state institutions compromises the electoral process. Despite boycotts by the main opposition party, other challengers argue for voter empowerment.

Provisional election outcomes could fuel unrest, although current calmness contrasts sharply with prior disruptions. The international involvement, notably the U.N. Security Council's extended peacekeeping mandate and lifting embargoes, points to complex geopolitical influences. A runoff is scheduled if no candidate secures a majority win.

