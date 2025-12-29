Left Menu

Electoral Tensions in the Central African Republic: Touadera's Controversial Third Term Bid

President Faustin-Archange Touadera seeks an unprecedented third term amid heightened electoral tensions in the Central African Republic. Despite criticism over term limit amendments, Touadera remains the frontrunner, backed by Russian and Rwandan forces. The election includes legislative and municipal races, with potential runoffs and post-election unrest anticipated.

Central African Republic

Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera is pushing for a third term in a controversial election marked by allegations of a manipulated constitutional referendum. Russian mercenaries and Rwandan troops have bolstered his campaign, with security improvements touted amid ongoing regional instability.

The election, extending beyond the presidency to legislative and municipal positions, has been overshadowed by questions of fairness. Critics argue that President Touadera's sway over state institutions compromises the electoral process. Despite boycotts by the main opposition party, other challengers argue for voter empowerment.

Provisional election outcomes could fuel unrest, although current calmness contrasts sharply with prior disruptions. The international involvement, notably the U.N. Security Council's extended peacekeeping mandate and lifting embargoes, points to complex geopolitical influences. A runoff is scheduled if no candidate secures a majority win.

