Putin and Trump Reject Ceasefire for Ukraine: A Diplomatic Showdown

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have opposed a European-Ukrainian initiative for a ceasefire in Ukraine. They suggest such measures extend the conflict, emphasizing a crucial decision from Kyiv regarding Donbas. The talks spotlight potential U.S.-Russia economic collaborations, as Trump aims to broker peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have dismissed calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine. This decision comes as a diplomatic challenge, with both leaders emphasizing it could lead to further hostilities under the guise of peace talks.

Foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov revealed details of the recent call, noting that the leaders agreed Kyiv must take a decisive step to end the conflict in Donbas. Russia's control over a significant portion of Ukraine remains a point of contention.

Meanwhile, concerns rise among European allies about the possibility of Trump sidelining Ukraine's interests. Trump has actively pursued resolutions and economic opportunities, signaling a crucial moment in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

