The Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have dismissed calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine. This decision comes as a diplomatic challenge, with both leaders emphasizing it could lead to further hostilities under the guise of peace talks.

Foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov revealed details of the recent call, noting that the leaders agreed Kyiv must take a decisive step to end the conflict in Donbas. Russia's control over a significant portion of Ukraine remains a point of contention.

Meanwhile, concerns rise among European allies about the possibility of Trump sidelining Ukraine's interests. Trump has actively pursued resolutions and economic opportunities, signaling a crucial moment in international relations.

