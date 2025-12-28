Left Menu

Election Duty Drama: Civic Official and Videographer Assaulted

A man allegedly assaulted a civic official and a videographer on election duty near Milan Subway, Mumbai. The accused, Iftekhar Ahmed, reportedly attacked them after being asked to stop for a vehicle inspection. He has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for deterring public officials.

Updated: 28-12-2025 23:37 IST
Election Duty Drama: Civic Official and Videographer Assaulted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-tension incident unfolded on Sunday near the Milan Subway in Mumbai as a man reportedly assaulted a civic official and a videographer engaged in election duties. The State Election Commission's flying squads, tasked with inspecting vehicles ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, faced a violent confrontation with the accused, identified as Iftekhar Ahmed.

The altercation began when the flying squad stopped Ahmed's vehicle for a routine check. Videographer Dheeraj Panchal began documenting the process, which allegedly infuriated Ahmed. Ahmed demanded that the recording cease and, following a refusal, he reportedly turned hostile, attacking both Panchal and civic official Suresh Rathod before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, Rathod and Panchal approached local law enforcement, leading to Ahmed being booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The sections include charges of assaulting a public servant to deter them from duty, highlighting the increasing pressure on election officials as crucial local elections approach.

