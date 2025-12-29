Office Space Clash: Political Tensions Rise in Sasthamangalam

The ongoing dispute over office space involving V K Prasanth, a CPI (M) MLA, and R Sreelekha, a newly elected BJP councillor, took a new twist on Monday. The Congress party has intervened, suggesting that the MLA relocate to the official MLA hostel for the remainder of the Assembly term.

Former Congress MLA K S Sabarinathan, now a councillor, addressed the issue through a Facebook post. He urged the civic body to scrutinize the agreement governing MLA office arrangements at Sasthamangalam and recommended shifting Prasanth's office to prevent conflicts.

Emphasizing available alternatives, Sabarinathan highlighted that most Kerala legislators use private rentals. He pointed out Prasanth's advantage, having allotted equipped rooms in the MLA Hostel within his constituency, questioning the need to retain the Sasthamangalam location in light of state-provided facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)