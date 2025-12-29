Left Menu

Office Space Clash: Political Tensions Rise in Sasthamangalam

A fresh conflict over office space arises between CPI (M) MLA V K Prasanth and BJP councillor R Sreelekha, with Congress entering the fray. The debate focuses on the legality and convenience of Prasanth's office location in Sasthamangalam, raising broader political questions in Kerala's current landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-12-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 12:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing dispute over office space involving V K Prasanth, a CPI (M) MLA, and R Sreelekha, a newly elected BJP councillor, took a new twist on Monday. The Congress party has intervened, suggesting that the MLA relocate to the official MLA hostel for the remainder of the Assembly term.

Former Congress MLA K S Sabarinathan, now a councillor, addressed the issue through a Facebook post. He urged the civic body to scrutinize the agreement governing MLA office arrangements at Sasthamangalam and recommended shifting Prasanth's office to prevent conflicts.

Emphasizing available alternatives, Sabarinathan highlighted that most Kerala legislators use private rentals. He pointed out Prasanth's advantage, having allotted equipped rooms in the MLA Hostel within his constituency, questioning the need to retain the Sasthamangalam location in light of state-provided facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

