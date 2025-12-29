Tensions Escalate: China's Military Drills Near Taiwan Amid Rising Rhetoric

Tensions between China and Taiwan reached new heights as the Chinese military conducted extensive drills near the island. Dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025,' the exercises involve air, naval, and artillery units, raising alarms about potential conflict in the region.

This move comes in response to a significant arms sale deal between the U.S. and Taiwan, which drew immediate protests from Beijing. The exercises, described by Chinese authorities as a warning against separatist forces, also featured striking posters and a focus on strategic ports, symbolizing China's claims over Taiwan.

Taiwan's government strongly condemned the drills, reaffirming its commitment to democracy and urging China to cease such provocative maneuvers. Meanwhile, Taiwan's military remains on high alert, ready to defend against any potential aggression.