Former MLA Anvar in Hot Water Over Alleged Loan Misappropriation in Kerala

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former MLA P V Anvar for questioning over alleged loan misappropriation, officials announced on Monday.

Sources disclosed that Anvar is scheduled to appear at the ED office in Kochi on December 31. The notice, sent via post and email, comes after previous raids at Anvar-associated locations in Malappuram.

The investigation revolves around misuse of loans totaling Rs 22.3 crore by Anvar's firm, resulting in substantial non-performing assets. Unauthorized construction activities funded by these loans have also been flagged by the ED.

(With inputs from agencies.)