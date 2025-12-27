Left Menu

Trinamool Congress Raises Concerns Over Electoral Roll Revision

A Trinamool Congress delegation plans to meet Chief Election Commissioner on December 31 to address issues related to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. Key concerns include alleged illegal deletions and the well-being of booth-level officers amid the revision process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:23 IST
Trinamool Congress Raises Concerns Over Electoral Roll Revision
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress is scheduled to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on December 31 regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, according to a source.

Key figures in the delegation include Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien, representing Trinamool in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively. The delegation will address ongoing concerns over the SIR exercise, which has been a contentious issue for the ruling party.

Earlier in November, a Trinamool team accused the Election Commission of negligence, citing the stressful conditions leading to the deaths of booth-level officers and requesting a full account of deletions, especially pertaining to alleged illegal immigrants like Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Blast Targets Frontier Corps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

 Pakistan
2
Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

Kerala Political Parties Clash Over Electoral Roll Hearings

 India
3
Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

Tragic Discovery: Newborn Found in Hospital Bathroom Trash

 India
4
Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

Winter Offensive: Indian Army's Bold Counter-Terror Strategy in Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025