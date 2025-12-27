Trinamool Congress Raises Concerns Over Electoral Roll Revision

A 10-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress is scheduled to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on December 31 regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, according to a source.

Key figures in the delegation include Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien, representing Trinamool in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively. The delegation will address ongoing concerns over the SIR exercise, which has been a contentious issue for the ruling party.

Earlier in November, a Trinamool team accused the Election Commission of negligence, citing the stressful conditions leading to the deaths of booth-level officers and requesting a full account of deletions, especially pertaining to alleged illegal immigrants like Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

(With inputs from agencies.)