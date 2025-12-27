Trinamool Congress Raises Concerns Over Electoral Roll Revision
A Trinamool Congress delegation plans to meet Chief Election Commissioner on December 31 to address issues related to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal. Key concerns include alleged illegal deletions and the well-being of booth-level officers amid the revision process.
A 10-member delegation from the Trinamool Congress is scheduled to meet Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on December 31 regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, according to a source.
Key figures in the delegation include Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien, representing Trinamool in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively. The delegation will address ongoing concerns over the SIR exercise, which has been a contentious issue for the ruling party.
Earlier in November, a Trinamool team accused the Election Commission of negligence, citing the stressful conditions leading to the deaths of booth-level officers and requesting a full account of deletions, especially pertaining to alleged illegal immigrants like Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.
