Water Wars: Tensions Rise as India Approves Controversial Hydel Project

Pakistan Senator Sherry Rehman criticizes India's approval of a hydropower project on the Chenab River, labeling it a 'weaponisation of water.' This decision comes after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty following a terror attack. The controversial project could escalate regional tensions amidst climate concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:16 IST
The approval of a hydropower project on the Chenab River by an Indian panel has been met with strong criticism from Pakistan. On Monday, Pakistani Senator Sherry Rehman of the Pakistan Peoples Party labeled the decision as a 'weaponisation of water.' Rehman warned that the project could further exacerbate the already strained relations between the two countries.

This move by the Indian government comes in the wake of New Delhi's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), a fallout of the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. The 260-megawatt Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project, sanctioned by the Ministry of Environment's green panel, has ignited concerns over environmental stress and climate change in the region.

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has been in place since 1960, governing the water distribution between India and Pakistan. With the treaty now in abeyance, India is aggressively pursuing multiple hydroelectric projects. The approval of Dulhasti Stage-II paves the way for construction tenders, despite fears of escalating hostilities.

