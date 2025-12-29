Left Menu

Pawar Power: NCP Factions Forge Alliance for Pune Civic Polls

The NCP and its splinter faction, led by Ajit and Sharad Pawar, have united for the Pune Municipal Corporation elections. This strategic alliance aims to strengthen their electoral position amidst ongoing political dynamics, including potential alignments with the BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and other factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:52 IST
Pawar Power: NCP Factions Forge Alliance for Pune Civic Polls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic political move, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction have announced an alliance for the forthcoming Pune Municipal Corporation elections. The coalition aims to consolidate their political influence in the region ahead of the vital polls on January 15.

With the departure of NCP (SP) Pune unit chief Prashant Jagtap, key party figures including Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar underscored the importance of aligning with NCP to honor local party workers' sentiments. The alliance, crafted under the watchful eyes of local leaders, reflects internal efforts to fortify political standings in Maharashtra.

The political landscape is further complicated with ongoing negotiations between the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Congress for potential alliances. The BJP's prior dominance in both Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad is challenged as the Pawar-led factions seek to reclaim these crucial jurisdictions.

