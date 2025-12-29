China to Slash Tariffs in Global Trade Move

China is set to adopt temporary lower import tariff rates on 935 items from January 1, 2026. According to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, this decision is part of an effort to address the criticism of focusing heavily on trade surplus. The aim is to foster stronger synergy between domestic and international marketplaces, supplementing each and leveraging available resources more effectively.

In an illustrative move, China will lessen tariffs on key components and advanced materials, thereby supporting high-level technological self-sufficiency and green development. Tariffs on certain medical products, such as artificial blood vessels, will also see reductions to improve overall public well-being.

Additionally, China plans to optimize tariff classifications and introduce new subheadings to accelerate technological advancement. With foreign trade reaching USD 5.82 trillion, China is also committed to maintaining zero-tariff arrangements with 43 least developed countries and negotiating favorable rates with its 34 trading partners.

