Tragedy Strikes: Crane Accident Claims Lives of Migrant Workers

A tragic accident occurred at a steel products manufacturing unit in Gagret industrial area on Monday morning, leading to the deaths of two migrant laborers and causing serious injuries to three others, police reported.

The fatal incident happened when a crane overturned while lifting heavy scrap materials, sending the load plummeting onto workers below. The injured were rushed to Gagret Civil Hospital, where two of them were declared dead.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is ongoing to ascertain whether the accident was due to a technical fault or negligence. The mishap has sparked panic, prompting scrutiny over adherence to safety protocols at the facility.

