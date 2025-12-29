Corruption Clampdown: Clerk Nabbed in Bribery Sting
A clerk at the Deputy Superintendent of Land Records in Kaij was arrested for accepting a bribe. Caught during an Anti-Corruption Bureau sting, Manik Annasaheb Waghmare was accused of seeking money to process a farmer's land boundary request. The investigation is ongoing.
An Anti-Corruption Bureau operation in Kaij, Beed, on Monday led to the arrest of a clerk involved in soliciting a bribe, as confirmed by ACB officials. The accused, identified as Manik Annasaheb Waghmare, a resident of Dharashiv, had been working in the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Land Records.
The arrest occurred near a tea stall on the Kaij-Beed road, where Waghmare was caught accepting Rs 10,000 from a farmer. The farmer had initially approached the ACB's Jalna unit after being asked for a bribe to resolve the boundary issue of his farm plot.
The sting operation not only caught Waghmare in the act but also triggered a more extensive investigation, as stated by the ACB, who assure further inquiries into the case.
