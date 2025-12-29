2025: A Landmark Year for Andhra Pradesh

In 2025, Andhra Pradesh marked a significant milestone with unprecedented developments in investment, employment, and welfare. The state's cabinet revealed a staggering Rs 13.25 lakh crore in investments, paving the way for the creation of over 16 lakh jobs.

During a press conference, Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad emphasized that welfare spending exceeded Rs 50,000 crore, underscoring the year as transformative. The review conducted by the cabinet underlined the impressive strides made in economic growth, infrastructure development, and governance reforms.

The year also saw direct benefit transfers positively impacting 46 lakh farmers and 67.27 lakh students, signaling a strong commitment to inclusive growth and financial security across Andhra Pradesh's rural and urban sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)