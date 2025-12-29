Unraveling Cyber Crime: How Two Major Fraud Rings Were Busted

The Delhi Police have successfully arrested two individuals linked to separate cyber fraud cases, shedding light on a sophisticated network of scams that include a 'digital arrest' deceit. This operation defrauded an NRI woman of Rs 30 lakh, officials reported on Monday.

Detailed investigations uncovered an elaborate operation involving fake investment schemes and money laundering maneuvers through layered mule accounts across multiple states. The financial trail extended into crores, prompting rigorous action from law enforcement.

Key arrests were made in Punjab, where the main suspect Varun was apprehended, and in Gujarat, with the capture of Arjun Singh. Both arrests resulted in significant breakthroughs, yet a few associates remain at large as the investigation continues.

