Delhi Government Initiates EWS Flat Allocations in Outer Delhi

The Delhi government plans to allocate flats to economically weaker sections in Savda Ghevra, Outer Delhi. Construction for 7,620 units began in 2012 under the JNNURM, with repairs allocated Rs 27.50 crore. The dispersal of facilities aims to support sustainable living and environmental balance.

Delhi Government Initiates EWS Flat Allocations in Outer Delhi
The Delhi government is set to initiate the distribution of flats to people from economically weaker sections at Savda Ghevra in Outer Delhi, according to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday.

The construction of these units, which began in 2012 under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission, culminated in 2020, the chief minister's office confirmed. Of the 7,620 units built, 6,476 remain unoccupied, with a budget of Rs 27.50 crore approved to refurbish 2,500 of these flats to habitable standards.

Chief Minister Gupta underscored that facilities in these EWS flats are being completed with urgency. She noted that community amenities are also under development in pre-existing EWS colonies by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. Furthermore, despite a veiled criticism aimed at the former government, Gupta emphasized the current administration's commitment to providing housing for the poor, accompanied by necessary infrastructure such as sewerage networks, parks, and school facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

