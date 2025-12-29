Left Menu

Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Car Crash in Nigeria

British former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria's Ogun State. The accident resulted in two fatalities, while Joshua sustained minor injuries. Local police are investigating the incident, which comes shortly after Joshua's victory over Jake Paul in Miami.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:20 IST
Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Car Crash in Nigeria

British former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State that resulted in two fatalities, local authorities confirmed on Monday. The 36-year-old sustained minor injuries when his vehicle collided with another car. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Attempts to reach Joshua for comment were unsuccessful. Born to British-Nigerian parents, Joshua attended a boarding school in Ikenne, situated 53 miles from the crash site. He returned to the UK at age 12 to pursue his boxing career.

The accident occurred just a week after Joshua's return to the ring, where he knocked out American social media influencer Jake Paul in Miami. Joshua's next match is anticipated to be with long-time rival Tyson Fury in 2026.

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Operation 'Bar Code': Unveiling the Spurious Liquor Scandal

Kerala's Operation 'Bar Code': Unveiling the Spurious Liquor Scandal

 India
2
Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory

Jacob Bethell: From IPL Pressure to Ashes Glory

 Australia
3
Key Hamas Figures Lost in Gaza Conflict

Key Hamas Figures Lost in Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

Rising Tensions: China's Military Drills in Taiwan Strait

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025