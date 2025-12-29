Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Car Crash in Nigeria

British former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State that resulted in two fatalities, local authorities confirmed on Monday. The 36-year-old sustained minor injuries when his vehicle collided with another car. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Attempts to reach Joshua for comment were unsuccessful. Born to British-Nigerian parents, Joshua attended a boarding school in Ikenne, situated 53 miles from the crash site. He returned to the UK at age 12 to pursue his boxing career.

The accident occurred just a week after Joshua's return to the ring, where he knocked out American social media influencer Jake Paul in Miami. Joshua's next match is anticipated to be with long-time rival Tyson Fury in 2026.