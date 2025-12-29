Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Car Crash in Nigeria
British former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria's Ogun State. The accident resulted in two fatalities, while Joshua sustained minor injuries. Local police are investigating the incident, which comes shortly after Joshua's victory over Jake Paul in Miami.
British former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State that resulted in two fatalities, local authorities confirmed on Monday. The 36-year-old sustained minor injuries when his vehicle collided with another car. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
Attempts to reach Joshua for comment were unsuccessful. Born to British-Nigerian parents, Joshua attended a boarding school in Ikenne, situated 53 miles from the crash site. He returned to the UK at age 12 to pursue his boxing career.
The accident occurred just a week after Joshua's return to the ring, where he knocked out American social media influencer Jake Paul in Miami. Joshua's next match is anticipated to be with long-time rival Tyson Fury in 2026.