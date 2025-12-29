Dhruv Jurel Shines Bright in Thrilling Vijay Hazare Victory

Dhruv Jurel, a promising wicketkeeper-batter, showcased his undeniable talent by scoring an impressive unbeaten 160 runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match. Uttar Pradesh emerged as winners with a 54-run victory against Baroda, solidifying their lead in the group standings and underscoring Jurel's burgeoning capabilities.

The match saw Jurel forming a crucial partnership with big-hitter Rinku Singh, contributing to a daunting score of 369 for 7. Rinku Singh added a vital 63 runs, aligning with UP's strategy to overpower the opposition's bowling attack.

The Uttar Pradesh bowlers held their nerve, restricting Baroda to 315 by the final ball. Despite Krunal Pandya's valiant 82-run effort, Baroda fell short. This result marked UP's third consecutive win, while Dhruv Jurel's performance reinforced his candidature for upcoming team selections.