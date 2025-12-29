Left Menu

Uttarakhand Hate Crime Sparks National Outrage and Political Demand for Justice

MBA student Anjel Chakma was killed in Uttarakhand in an alleged racial attack, sparking nationwide condemnation. Political leaders urge strict actions, calling it a 'national disgrace'. Chief Minister Dhami promises justice, with rewards announced for the main accused, reflecting the urgent call to address racial prejudice in India.

Updated: 29-12-2025 19:22 IST
In a tragedy that has gripped the nation, MBA student Anjel Chakma was allegedly killed in a heinous racial attack in Uttarakhand, leading to an uproar across political lines. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling BJP of fostering a 'divisive mindset' that perpetuates hate crimes.

The incident has drawn stringent criticism from various political leaders including Shashi Tharoor and Kapil Sibal, who condemned the government's silence. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also urged strict action against the perpetrators. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured justice, revealing rewards for capturing the main accused.

This horrific episode has reignited discussions on racial prejudice in India, prompting calls for educational and societal reforms. Leaders emphasize the need to portray northeastern Indians with dignity, pleading for a more inclusive and aware society in the wake of this 'national disgrace'.

