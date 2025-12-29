Search Continues for Missing SANDF Member Swept Away by Flooded River

A major search and rescue operation is underway for a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) who went missing after being swept away while attempting to cross a heavily flooded river near the Lebombo Border Post in Mpumalanga. The incident occurred on Christmas Day during a routine patrol conducted as part of Operation Corona, which focuses on border safeguarding.

According to an official SANDF statement, a military vehicle carrying two SANDF Military Police members attempted to cross the swollen river while on duty. The vehicle was overwhelmed by the strong currents caused by severe flooding in the area. Tragically, the body of one SANDF member has since been recovered, while the second member remains missing.

An extensive and coordinated search and rescue mission is currently in progress. The South African Police Service (SAPS) Diving Rescue Team has been deployed to assist in the operation, supported by an SANDF Oryx helicopter conducting aerial searches along the affected river stretch. Authorities have confirmed that all available resources are being utilised to locate the missing member as quickly as possible.

“The rescue mission remains ongoing, and every effort is being made to find the missing member,” the SANDF said, adding that challenging weather and river conditions have complicated the operation.

The SANDF has appealed to the media and the public to allow space for the search and rescue teams to carry out their work without disruption, and to enable the affected families to be informed and supported with dignity during this difficult time.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Ms Angie Motshekga, Deputy Ministers Major General (Retired) Bantu Holomisa and Mr Richard Hlophe, Secretary for Defence Dr Thobekile Gamede, and Chief of the SANDF General Rudzani Maphwanya have conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased member. They also expressed deep concern and solidarity with the family of the missing soldier, assuring them of continued support.

The incident has highlighted the risks faced by SANDF personnel while carrying out border security operations, particularly during extreme weather conditions. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to the safety of personnel while continuing efforts to secure South Africa’s borders.