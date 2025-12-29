Delhi High Court Grants Bail to Influencer in High-Profile Laundering Case

The Delhi High Court has granted influencer Sandeepa Virk bail in a money laundering case, citing the unjustified nature of her continued detention. Accused of deceiving a woman out of Rs 6 crore on the promise of a film role, Virk faced accusations involving transactions dating back nearly a decade.

While acknowledging that the case was filed years after the alleged incidents, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma ruled that Virk, in custody for over four months, should be released on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh alongside two sureties of a similar amount.

Key suspect Amit Gupta is still at large, declared a 'proclaimed offender.' Investigations revealed Rs 5.43 crore was funneled through banks, with Rs 1.03 crore tied to Virk, who allegedly used funds to acquire a Mumbai flat. Gupta partially mitigated the amount in question by returning Rs 2.7 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)