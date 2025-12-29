NCP Unveils Second Candidate List for Mumbai Civic Polls

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Monday announced its second list of candidates for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls. The list includes 27 candidates, increasing the total to 64 candidates contesting the election.

In an interesting strategic move, the NCP is competing separately from its ally, the BJP-led Mahayuti, for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Meanwhile, the BJP has aligned with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the polls. Previously, BJP city's chief Ameet Satam clarified that there would be no alliance with the NCP, partly due to controversies surrounding Nawab Malik, the NCP leader handling election management.

Elections for 29 municipal corporations, including the 227-seat BMC, are set for January 15, and the counting of votes is scheduled for the next day. The political dynamics of Maharashtra promise an engaging race for control within these pivotal civic bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)